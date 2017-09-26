The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
plastic waste
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam, Southeast Asian plastic recyclers hope to clean up after China ban
Vietnam's imports of plastic waste rose by 62 percent to 500,000-550,000 tons for 2017.
Indonesian startup wages war on plastic with edible seaweed cups
Indonesia has been rated the second-biggest plastic marine polluter, behind China.
Vietnam among five Asian countries that account for 60 pct of plastic waste in oceans
Plastic waste is slowly but surely taking over the world's oceans, and the bulk of it apparently comes from just five Asian countries.
September 26, 2017 | 02:47 pm GMT+7