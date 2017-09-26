VnExpress International
Vietnam, Southeast Asian plastic recyclers hope to clean up after China ban

Vietnam's imports of plastic waste rose by 62 percent to 500,000-550,000 tons for 2017.

Indonesian startup wages war on plastic with edible seaweed cups

Indonesia has been rated the second-biggest plastic marine polluter, behind China.

Vietnam among five Asian countries that account for 60 pct of plastic waste in oceans

Plastic waste is slowly but surely taking over the world's oceans, and the bulk of it apparently comes from just five Asian countries.
September 26, 2017 | 02:47 pm GMT+7
 
