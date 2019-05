Harvesting weaver ants' eggs in southern Vietnam Harvesting weaver ants' eggs in southern Vietnam

By Dang Khoa May 20, 2019 | 08:21 pm GMT+7

In the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, some people earn a living by collecting ants' eggs and selling them as fish bait.