VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Harvesting weaver ants' eggs in southern Vietnam
 
 

Harvesting weaver ants' eggs in southern Vietnam

Harvesting weaver ants' eggs in southern Vietnam

By Dang Khoa   May 20, 2019 | 08:21 pm GMT+7
In the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, some people earn a living by collecting ants' eggs and selling them as fish bait.

Tags:

Vietnam aunt hunter weaver ant ant's egg insect Ba Ria-Vung Tau
 
View more

Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Danang environmental appeal

Hoi An authorities scratch their heads over how to save iconic bridge

Hanoi use of cameras against littering does the trick

A Saigon artist paints fish with an additional dimension

 
go to top