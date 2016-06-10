VnExpress International
Gourmet grub: Thai fine-diners explore insect cuisine

Bugs are creeping onto Thai gourmet salad, nachos and pasta. 

Japan's famed ramen served with a crawly twist

Diners tuck in fried worms and crickets at a Tokyo noodles restaurant as part of an event to promote insect-eating ...

Trillions of insects migrate overhead each year: study

By weight, this movement would take up 3,200 tons.
December 23, 2016 | 11:00 am GMT+7

Vietnamese have one thing in common with Timon & Pumbaa

Ever heard of gourmet bugs?
July 16, 2016 | 01:03 pm GMT+7

Families feast on bizarre menu to kill belly pests

Today, throughout Vietnam, the prevailing image was fermented rice and lychees as the country celebrated ‘Tet Doan Ngo’: the national pest killing day.
June 09, 2016 | 08:15 pm GMT+7
 
