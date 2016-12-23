VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Trillions of insects migrate overhead each year: study

By AFP   December 23, 2016 | 11:00 am GMT+7

By weight, this movement would take up 3,200 tons.

British scientists have for the first time measured the migration of insects in the skies and found that more than three trillion pass over our heads each year.

Insects are key players in healthy ecosystems. They pollinate crops, eat crop pests and provide food for birds and bats.

Experts say this first-of-its-kind measurement suggests insect migration, which most of us never see, is a major event.

"Insect bodies are rich in nutrients and the importance of these movements is underappreciated," said co-author Jason Chapman of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation at the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"If the densities observed over southern U.K. are extrapolated to the airspace above all continental landmasses, high-altitude insect migration represents the most important annual animal movement in ecosystems on land, comparable to the most significant oceanic migrations."

By weight, this movement would take up 3,200 tons, more than seven times the mass of the 30 million songbirds which leave Britain for Africa each autumn, said the study in the journal Science.

Most of the traveling -- some 70 percent -- is done by day, said scientists at the University of Exeter and Rothamsted Research.

Using special radars pointed at the sky, lead author Gao Hu tracked the migration of insects at a height of 150 meters (yards) for nearly a decade.

The annual average came out to 3.37 trillion insects.

Travel was heaviest on warm days, researchers said.

Related news:

1.4 bln jobs depend on pollinators: report

Animal holiday cheer and Christmas 'miracles'

Reindeer are shrinking: warming threatens Xmas icon

Tags: science insect animal
 
Read more
Passengers freed from plane hijacked by Gaddafi loyalists

Passengers freed from plane hijacked by Gaddafi loyalists

Trump tweets about nuclear weapons, raising questions and fears

Trump tweets about nuclear weapons, raising questions and fears

Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 on board

Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 on board

Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan

Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan

Ebola vaccine may be 'up to 100 pct effective': WHO

Ebola vaccine may be 'up to 100 pct effective': WHO

Japan fire engulfs 140 houses, other buildings but no deaths reported

Japan fire engulfs 140 houses, other buildings but no deaths reported

China launches daily flights to flashpoint island

China launches daily flights to flashpoint island

Berlin truck attack: the investigation so far

Berlin truck attack: the investigation so far

 
go to top