VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Ba Ria-Vung Tau
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Addicts behind rehab center breakout in southern Vietnam face up to 7 years in prison

The ringleaders attacked guards before rallying nearly 200 other inmates for the breakout.

Vietnam suspicious of massive aluminum stockpile linked to Chinese billionaire

The stockpile is believed to have arrived in Vietnam as part of a scheme to evade trade restrictions by a Chinese ...

Luxury Vietnam resort plans exclusive airport

Guests will be able to touch down in style on their way to the five-star complex.
September 07, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7
 
go to top