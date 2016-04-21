VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Jennifer Aniston named People's 'most beautiful' woman

By Reuters   April 21, 2016 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
12 years since she her first win - Jennifer Aniston has been named People magazine's most beautiful woman of 2016.
Tags: Jennifer Aniston People magazine beautiful woman
View more

Street named after Federer

100 firemen battle major forest fire in Danang

Queen Elizabeth set to turn 90

US discovers major drug tunnel to Mexico

 
go to top