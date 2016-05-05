VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

More fish found dead at aquatic farms

By Dac Duc   May 5, 2016 | 04:53 pm GMT+7

More dead fish have appeared on farms and along beaches over the past few days in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue as the government continues to investigate the cause behind the disaster.

Local authorities said more than two tons of dead fish were found at aquatic farms and in the waters off Hai Tien village.

“The rising tide brought in seawater to our farms. We found a huge number of dead fish around noon on Tuesday,” said Nguyen Tan, a 61-year-old fish farmer.

“Each cage had about 100kg of fish. We have lost 25 cages worth hundreds of millions dong,” Tan said.

more-fish-found-dead-at-aquatic-farms

Local authorities seize and destroy dead aquatic products washed ashore or raised on fish farms. Photo by A.X.

Tan is one of many hit by the mass fish deaths that have struck along at least 200km of four central provinces.

“I have never seen so many dead fish in all my life. Many fish farmers have gone broke,” said villager Doan Thi Uu, adding that a large number of fish washed up ashore on Wednesday afternoon.

“In the morning when the tide was going out, my husband and I went to check our fish cages and realized that the fish were swimming weakly, and some were floating upside down on the surface. They were all dead by the afternoon,” said fish farmer Vo Thi Hong Nguyet.

In response to the ongoing situation, local authorities have destroyed most of the dead fish.

There are several methods used to block salt water from reaching the inland, including using upstream releases of fresh water from the Huong River to repel sea water, said a statement from the People’s Committee of Thua Thien – Hue province.

The latest reports show that an estimated 55 tons of fish have died on fish farms, worth VND11 billion ($500,000).

Tags: massive fish death aquatic farm dead fish Thua Thien - Hue
 
Read more
Bacteria released in Vietnam blocks mosquitoes from transmitting Zika -Brazilian study

Bacteria released in Vietnam blocks mosquitoes from transmitting Zika -Brazilian study

Vietnam asks Japan for vessels to strengthen coastguard

Vietnam asks Japan for vessels to strengthen coastguard

Saigoneers struggle to survive in burning heat

Saigoneers struggle to survive in burning heat

Vietnamese firm proposes ambitious $1.1bln plan for Red River power plants, man-made waterway

Vietnamese firm proposes ambitious $1.1bln plan for Red River power plants, man-made waterway

Freshwater fish found dead in Thanh Hoa river

Freshwater fish found dead in Thanh Hoa river

Vietnamese government to refrain from administratively managing economy

Vietnamese government to refrain from administratively managing economy

Scientists investigate possible

Scientists investigate possible "red tide" as cause of mass fish deaths in Quang Binh

YouTube plans online TV service -Bloomberg

YouTube plans online TV service -Bloomberg

 
go to top