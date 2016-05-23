The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Tran Dai Quang
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Bangladesh welcomes Vietnamese president with 21-gun salute
President Tran Dai Quang is on a five-day visit to boost ties in South Asia.
PM Modi says India to work with Vietnam for open Indo-Pacific region
Vietnam and India share security concerns about the aggressive advancement of China in disputed waters.
Vietnam's president releases birds for peaceful new year
President Tran Dai Quang offered incense and released birds at the Imperial Citadel in Hanoi as part of the Spring Festival.
February 24, 2018 | 10:53 pm GMT+7
Trump, Vietnam's president discuss Asia security
The two agreed to boost bilateral defense ties and trade, as Trump pledged to continue work to fix war damage in Vietnam.
February 15, 2018 | 09:06 am GMT+7
Deputy PM cries 'Vietnam still wins' despite defeat to Uzbekistan
The Vietnamese government has also awarded the entire U23 football team the first class Labor Order.
January 27, 2018 | 09:12 pm GMT+7
Trump says Vietnam-US trade should be a 'two-way street'
The U.S. president has also told his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang he was prepared to mediate between claimants to the East Sea.
November 12, 2017 | 08:22 am GMT+7
Trump lands in Vietnam’s capital for state visit
Anticipation has been building for Trump’s visit to a country where his predecessor Obama received a boisterous rock-star welcome last year.
November 11, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese president meets HCMC constituents in rare public appearance
He shows up in white short-sleeved shirt after being pictured attending a recent Communist Party conclave in Hanoi.
October 13, 2017 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's president makes first public appearance in a month
President Tran Dai Quang last appeared in public on July 25.
August 28, 2017 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
In official letter, Trump seeks stronger ties with Vietnam amid global trade tensions
Vietnam's trade surplus with the U.S. has made it a target of a study on 'trade abuses' ordered by Trump on Friday.
April 01, 2017 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam says all will lose in any South China Sea war
'There will be neither winners or losers but rather all will lose.'
August 30, 2016 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's biggest bank sells stake to Singaporean investor
"This investment reflects our confidence in Vietnam’s long-term growth potential," said GIC.
August 30, 2016 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Vietnamese and Americans are "getting along as human beings": Obama
Vietnamese and American war veterans who "had the courage not only to fight, but, more importantly, had the courage to make peace" have greatly helped to build relations between ...
May 24, 2016 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
VietJet and Pratt&Whitney take off with $3 billion airplane engine deal
Vietnam-based budget airline VietJet Air signed a $3.04 billion contract with engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney on Monday in Hanoi witnessed by U.S. President President Barack ...
May 23, 2016 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Obama said TPP to prompt "serious labor reform" in Vietnam
President Barack Obama said the Trans-Pacific Partnership would prompt labor reform in Vietnam but it is not directly tied with the decision to lift the arms ban.
May 23, 2016 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter