Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang dies aged 62

By VnExpress   September 21, 2018 | 11:53 am GMT+7
Vietnam's late president Tran Dai Quang. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang died Friday morning of a rare illness.

Nguyen Quoc Trieu, head of the National Commission of Health Services for Officials, said the president passed away at 10:05 a.m. at the 108 Military Central Hospital in Hanoi.

Quang was native of Quang Thien Commune, Kim Son District, Ninh Binh Province, south of Hanoi.

A professor with a doctorate degree in Law, he held several high-ranking positions before being selected to the country’s highest office.

He was Director General of Department of Security Advisory, Director General of the Directorate of Security, Deputy Minister and Minister of Public Security.

He graduated from the People's Police University and the School of Foreign Languages under the Ministry of Home Affairs, now the Ministry of Public Security.

Quang was a member the Politburo, the decision-making body of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

He served as Deputy Minister of Public Security from 2006 to August 2011, and Minister from August 2011 to March 2016.

During this period, he also worked as deputy head of the Central Steering Committee on Corruption Prevention and Control.

He assumed office as Vietnam's president on April 2, 2016.

Trieu from the health commission said Quang was afflicted by "a rare and serious viral disease" for which doctors have found no cure yet.

The president fell sick in July 2017 and had traveled to Japan six times for treatment, he said.

"Experts and doctors from Japan have been treating the president for around a year. But there's no medicine to cure the disease completely; it could only be slowed down," Trieu said.

He said the president’s condition worsened recently and he was admitted to the military hospital on Thursday afternoon. He went into a coma at around 5 p.m. and never recovered.

Tags: Vietnam president Tran Dai Quang government leaders
 
