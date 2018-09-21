Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang: a distinguished journey

President Tran Dai Quang takes the oath on April 2, 2016, after he was elected to the post by a secret parliamentary vote. His nomination got 452 of 483 votes.

The very same night, President Quang took part in a conference to collect public opinion on delegates elected to the Vietnamese parliament, the National Assembly as well as local legislatures for the 2016-2021 term. The meeting was held at the Nam Thang Long 1 residental area in Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi.

The late president delivers a speech on the opening day of the Cultural Festival of Vietnamese Ethnic Groups on April 19 in 2016 in Hanoi.

President Quang at a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the People Security Academy on June 26, 2016 in Hanoi.

On November 12 last year, U.S. President Donald Trump was given a red carpet welcome by his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang. In this picture, they are inspecting the Guard of Honor.

"Since the normalization of relations two decades ago, leaders and people of the two countries have shelved the past, overcome differences, built on similarities, looked to the future, and unceasingly forged bilateral friendship and cooperation,” Quang said at a state dinner he hosted for President Trump.

U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, Daniel Kritenbrink, expressed “sincere condolences” on President Quang’s passing.

"Our sympathies go out to his family and the people of Vietnam at this sad time. President Tran Dai Quang was a friend of the U.S.-Vietnam relationship,” he said.

“We honor his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family and our friends, the people of Vietnam,” the U.S. envoy said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Quang at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi when the former visited Vietnam in November 2017.

President Quang frees birds during Vesak, the most important Buddhist festival, marking the Buddha's birth and enlightenment, at the Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi on May 21 this year.

On August 14 this year, Quang attended the Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi.

In one of his last acts in office, President Quang beat the drum to mark the start of the new academic year on September 5 at the Chu Van An High School in Hanoi.

Half a month later, the Vietnamese President passed away at 10:05 a.m. on Friday at the 108 Military Hospital in the capital from a rare viral illness that doctors cannot cure.