World leaders condole death of Vietnamese President

President Quang passed away on Friday morning. He was 62.

Close comrade

In a message of condolence to Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended "the deepest condolences" to the Party, Government and people of Vietnam as well as Quang's family.

"Comrade Tran Dai Quang was an outstanding Party and state leader of Vietnam, and made great contributions to the development, renovation and opening-up of Vietnam," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

"As a close comrade and friend of the Chinese people, Quang committed himself to inheriting and carrying forward the China-Vietnam traditional friendship and actively promoted the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries."

The Chinese president also expressed belief that under the strong leadership of the General Secretary, the Party, government and people of Vietnam will transform their grief into strength and constantly record new achievements in the cause of socialist construction.

Well deserved respect

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that as head of state and while holding other high-ranking positions, Tran Dai Quang had won the well-deserved respect of his compatriots and gained high international prestige.

He accomplished a great deal in strengthening the country’s security and defending its interests of Vietnam on the global state, Putin said.

The Russian president praised Quang's personal contribution to expanding the Russia-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership, as well as promoting mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas.

He said that Quang's political wisdom, far-sightedness and the ability to delve into the essence of the most complicated issues evoked most sincere respect.

Putin also conveyed his sympathies to the late president's family and friends, as well as the government and the people of Vietnam.

Friendly relations

In a message to his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended "deepest condolences" to the Vietnamese government, people and Quang's family on behalf of the government and people of Japan.

He recounted that the late president represented Vietnam in extending a warm welcome to the Emperor and Empress of Japan during their state visit to Vietnam last year's spring, and he paid a state visit to Japan earlier this summer on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam this year.

"His Excellency devoted himself to the friendly relations between the two countries," Abe said.

The Japanese prime minister also expressed his respect for Quang's successful hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit last November in Da Nang and his significant contribution to the signing of the TPP11 agreement at the summit.

Fond memories

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among world leaders who extended condolences to the Party, nation and people of Vietnam, and to Quang's family.

"We have fond memories of his great friendship for India and his successful state visit in March this year," Modi wrote on Twitter.

President Quang passed away at 10:05 a.m on Friday at the 108 Military Hospital in the capital city. He had been suffering from a rare viral illness that doctors could not cure.

During his political career, he held several high-ranking positions, and was the Minister of Public Security before being selected to the country's highest office in April 2016.

Quang was also a member the Politburo, the top decision-making body of the Communist Party of Vietnam.