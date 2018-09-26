VnExpress International
Vietnam enters 2-day state mourning for President Tran Dai Quang

By Staff reporters   September 26, 2018 | 06:31 am GMT+7

Government offices and public places in Vietnam started to fly the national flag at half mast from 6 a.m. Wednesday to commemorate the late president.

Soldiers perform a flag ritual to start two-day state mourning for President Tran Dai Quang in Hanoi.

Soldiers tie a band of black cloth to the national flag as Vietnam enters two-day state mourning for President Tran Dai Quang Wednesday morning.

The late president is lying in state at the National Funeral Home at No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, for mourners to pay their respects from 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Soldiers line up at the funeral home.

Family members of President Quangs wait outside the funeral home.

Family members of President Quang's wait outside the funeral home.

President Quang passed away at 10:05 a.m. Friday at the 108 Military Hospital in Hanoi after battling a serious illness for more than a year.

He was 62.

During his political career, he held several high positions, and was Minister of Public Security before becoming the president in April 2016.

He was also a member of the Politburo, the decision-making body of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

He will be buried in his hometown, Ninh Binh Province, south of Hanoi, Thursday afternoon.

In remembering Quang, Laos has also declared two days of state mourning starting 6 a.m. Wednesday after Cuba did the same until 11 a.m. Monday (Hanoi time). Thailand has also joined the mourning by having all government offices fly the national flag at half mast for three days starting Monday.

Photos by Ngoc Thanh, Giang Huy

