Bangladesh welcomes Vietnamese president with 21-gun salute

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang (R) meets with and Bangladesh's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang was treated to an extravagant welcome in Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon as part of a tour to strengthen ties in the region.

Quang, his wife and high-ranking Vietnamese delegates were received in Dhaka by Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid and a 21-gun salute, the top honor afforded to a foreign leader.

Bangladesh’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said Quang’s visit would bring their bilateral relations to a new level.

Quang met with the Vietnamese community at the Vietnamese embassy on the same day, and called for efforts to raise bilateral trade to $2 billion by 2020.

He is set to stay in Bangladesh until Tuesday, his second destination after a two-day visit to India which made international headlines due to its significance regarding regional security amid China’s assertive military posture in the South China Sea, which is known as the East Sea in Vietnam.

India and Vietnam resolved to work together for “an open Indo-Pacific region where sovereignty and international laws are respected,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.