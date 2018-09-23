Vietnam appoints first female head of state

Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has been appointed Vietnam's acting president. Photo by VnExpress

She will be Acting President until the National Assembly officially elects a new President.

Her appointment followed the death of President Tran Dai Quang, who passed away on Friday morning after fighting a serious illness for more than a year.

The National Assembly (NA), Vietnam’s parliament, announced the appointment Sunday, citing provisions in the Constitution, the NA, and the Politburo, the Party’s decision making body.

Thinh, 59, a native of the central province of Quang Nam, holds a masters degree in political science and bachelor’s degrees in Law and History.

Among the leading official positions she has held earlier are the Deputy Chairwoman of the Vietnam’s Women's Union and Party Secretary of Vinh Long Province.

She became Vice President on April 8, 2016.

The NA’s next session is scheduled to open on October 22.