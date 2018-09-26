VnExpress International
World leaders, diplomats pay tribute to Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang

By Anh Ngoc   September 26, 2018 | 04:41 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s diplomatic offices abroad have been receiving leaders and senior diplomats paying their respects to departed President Tran Dai Quang.

Lao General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith lay a wreath at the ceremony to commemorate President Quang at the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on Wednesday. Laos is holding a two-day state mourning for Quang, who passed away on September 21, battling a serious illness for more than a year. Photo by Ha Trung

Prime Minister of Laos Thoonglun Sisulith and Lao governmental officials paid tribute to President Quang at the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on Wednesday.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok on Monday to pay tribute to the departed Vietnamese President. Photo courtesy of Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok

The note that the Thai PM wrote in the condolence book. In a previous letter sent to Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chan-ocha had said that Quang’s vision articulated at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit last year, on the cooperation needed to establish a stable and prosperous region, was an important legacy not only for Vietnam but all the countries in the region.

Over the past three days, the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok has set up an altar and held ceremonies to commemorate President Quang. Overseas Vietnamese and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in Thailand have come to lay wreaths and burn incense for the late president.

Flags outside the embassy have flown at half mast since Monday. Flags at all government offices in Thailand flew at half-mast from Monday-Wednesday.

The Vietnamese Embassy in China held a ceremony to commemorate President Quang on Wednesday morning, attended not only by the staff but also the overseas community. Photo by Ha Thang

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pays homage to President Quang at the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

Vietnam is holding a two-day state funeral for President Quang on Wednesday and Thursday, and he will be buried in his hometown, Ninh Binh Province, two hours south of Hanoi, at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, South Korea's Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Laos' Vice President Phankham Viphavanh paid their respects at his state funeral in Hanoi on Wednesday morning.

