The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
All section
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Video
Recommendation
15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born
26 May 2019
Saigon skyscraper drawings a historical record
26 May 2019
Video of traffic on Saigon bridges shows vibrant city
25 May 2019
World famous Hoi An beach disappearing
25 May 2019
Japanese equipment makes promising start to cleaning polluted Hanoi river
21 May 2019
Wrong cancer diagnosis prompts right career shift
Wrong cancer diagnosis prompts right career shift
Wrong cancer diagnosis prompts right career shift
By
Minh Nhat
April 30, 2019 | 08:15 am GMT+7
After a wrong cancer diagnosis, Vy Ngoc Tai quit his job to follow his passion. He now runs Vietnam's first business making clay models for the film industry.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
artist
sculpture
clay figure
cancer
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Unsafe vs. can be saved: controversy erupts over 135-year-old church
Hunting for honey in northern Vietnam upland forest
70-year-old teacher fashions electric car from junk
Grilled chicken, a must-try dish when visiting Central Highlands
Reading:
Wrong cancer diagnosis prompts right career shift
|
Go
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video