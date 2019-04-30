VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Wrong cancer diagnosis prompts right career shift
 
 

Wrong cancer diagnosis prompts right career shift

Wrong cancer diagnosis prompts right career shift

By Minh Nhat   April 30, 2019 | 08:15 am GMT+7
After a wrong cancer diagnosis, Vy Ngoc Tai quit his job to follow his passion. He now runs Vietnam's first business making clay models for the film industry.

Tags:

Vietnam artist sculpture clay figure cancer
 
View more

Unsafe vs. can be saved: controversy erupts over 135-year-old church

Hunting for honey in northern Vietnam upland forest

70-year-old teacher fashions electric car from junk

Grilled chicken, a must-try dish when visiting Central Highlands

 
go to top