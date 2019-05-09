A collector’s tribute to traditional Vietnamese medicine

VnExpress International
A private collector’s tribute to traditional Vietnamese medicine
 
 

By Vu Thinh   May 9, 2019 | 09:43 pm GMT+7
After collecting artifacts and specimens for over 20 years, Le Khac Tam opened a museum to honor traditional Vietnamese medicine.

Vietnam Binh Duong Traditional Pharmacy Vietnamese Pharmacy
 
