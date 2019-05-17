VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
A Saigon artist paints fish with an additional dimension 
 
 

A Saigon artist paints fish with an additional dimension

A Saigon artist paints fish with an additional dimension

By Tuan Viet, Chau Dong    May 17, 2019 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
3D fish paintings created by Nguyen Tan Dat make viewers feel they are watching real fish swim.

Tags:

3D fish painting 3D fish saigon artist.
 
View more

Hanoi youngster's unique art form

A collector’s tribute to traditional Vietnamese medicine

Unsafe vs. can be saved: controversy erupts over 135-year-old church

Hunting for honey in northern Vietnam upland forest

 
go to top