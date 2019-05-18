The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
News
Business
Travel & Life
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
World
Video
All section
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
World
Video
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
Recommendation
BIM Group inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest solar power complex
15 May 2019
UNESCO geopark Dong Van Plateau allures foreign tourists
11 May 2019
Sneak peak at venue for UN Buddha Day commemoration
11 May 2019
Hanoi use of cameras against littering does the trick
Hanoi use of cameras against littering does the trick
Hanoi use of cameras against littering does the trick
By
Nguyen Bac, Dang Khoa
May 18, 2019 | 07:30 am GMT+7
Catching litterbugs in the act on camera is helping Hanoi keep streets clean.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Hanoi
trash
garbage
environment
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
A Saigon artist paints fish with an additional dimension
Hanoi youngster's unique art form
A collector’s tribute to traditional Vietnamese medicine
Unsafe vs. can be saved: controversy erupts over 135-year-old church
Reading:
Hanoi use of cameras against littering does the trick
|
Go
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
News
Business
Travel & Life
World