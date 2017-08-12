The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Volunteers scour mountain in effort to clear tourist trash in southern Vietnam
'There's no one at the top to clear up after the hikers leave because it's too high.'
Da Lat flooded with garbage as Lunar New Year holiday comes to an end
Many people flocked to the resort town in Vietnam's Central Highlands to enjoy the last few days of the long ...
Saigon’s downtown turns into sea of garbage after Lunar New Year’s Eve
Straight after the firework display on the eve of the new lunar year, many people left piles of garbage in downtown Saigon.
February 16, 2018 | 12:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, Southeast Asian plastic recyclers hope to clean up after China ban
Vietnam's imports of plastic waste rose by 62 percent to 500,000-550,000 tons for 2017.
January 16, 2018 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Plastic bags coat Saigon's walking street after raving NYE party
It's filthy but not an uncommon sight.
January 01, 2018 | 12:27 pm GMT+7
A hundred tons of trash invades central Vietnam beach
Da Nang's beautiful coastline now resembles a garbage dump due to severe weather.
December 14, 2017 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
Tons of putrid trash fill the streets on outskirts of Hanoi
Residents of a Hanoi suburb have been living alongside a stinking temporary garbage dump for the past two months.
October 09, 2017 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
Waste paper piles up in Hong Kong amid China ban
Huge mountains of old newspapers, cardboard & office scrap paper are filling up collection points in Hong Kong after China imposed a rubbish import ban.
September 29, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Kenya imposes world's toughest plastic bags law
Kenyans producing, selling or even using plastic bags will risk imprisonment of up to four years or fines of $40,000 from Monday (August 28), as the world's toughest law aimed at ...
August 29, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Vietnam slowly sinking under mountains of waste
The oceans are spewing up what one of the world's biggest plastic polluters is dumping into them, and it's not pretty.
August 27, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Trash scares away beachgoers in Vietnam's 'resort capital'
Local resorts struggle to clear away garbage flooding Ham Tien Beach in Vietnam's south central town of Mui Ne.
August 12, 2017 | 08:02 pm GMT+7
Try and find the sand under the trash at this famous beach in northern Vietnam
Here, one man’s trash is definitely not another man’s treasure.
July 07, 2017 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
Saigon battles to get rid of all its trash
Just three plants are working on overdrive to cope with the waste produced by the city's 12 million people.
June 19, 2017 | 11:35 am GMT+7
The Hoi An river trip that will help you earn some good karma
How to be a green tourist in Hoi An.
March 15, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
In modern Hanoi, trash remains a headache
Despite a tough fine of up to VND7 million ($310) imposed last week, many residents continue to throw their trash into the street.
February 10, 2017 | 11:36 am GMT+7
