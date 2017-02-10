The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Volunteers scour mountain in effort to clear tourist trash in southern Vietnam
'There's no one at the top to clear up after the hikers leave because it's too high.'
Tons of garbage cleaned up from Galapagos coast
A bulk of garbage reaches the island shores from the coasts of Central and South America, and even from the Asia.
Da Lat flooded with garbage as Lunar New Year holiday comes to an end
Many people flocked to the resort town in Vietnam's Central Highlands to enjoy the last few days of the long holiday.
February 23, 2018 | 09:02 am GMT+7
The story of Saigon's ‘floating temple’
Like many other spiritual sites in this city, the year-end is the time when this floating temple is at its busiest.
December 30, 2017 | 08:22 am GMT+7
Vietnamese woman caught sending garbage on 800-mile train journey to Saigon
The woman said a local dump had been closed for upgrade work so there's nowhere for people to dispose of their trash.
November 28, 2017 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Tons of putrid trash fill the streets on outskirts of Hanoi
Residents of a Hanoi suburb have been living alongside a stinking temporary garbage dump for the past two months.
October 09, 2017 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
Why would you want to set foot on this polluted beach in Vietnam?
What goes around comes around on Mui Ne Beach.
August 21, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Obscene piles of trash continue to blight Hanoi's streets months after dumping ban
A $300 fine for throwing garbage onto the street does not seem to be enough of a deterrent to keep the capital clean.
July 20, 2017 | 11:40 am GMT+7
Don't look away: Shocking photos of waste from Vietnam and around the globe
Images show a global struggle and serve as a stark reminder of the world we live in.
June 06, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7
200 tons of tar, rubbish washes up along Vietnam's central coast
Authorities in Quang Nam Province are still struggling to clear up the mess after a fortnight.
February 15, 2017 | 02:39 pm GMT+7
In modern Hanoi, trash remains a headache
Despite a tough fine of up to VND7 million ($310) imposed last week, many residents continue to throw their trash into the street.
February 10, 2017 | 11:36 am GMT+7
Downtown Hanoi trashed on New Year's Eve
Cardboard, food waste, plastic bags and bottles littered the city center on the first day of 2017.
January 01, 2017 | 12:18 pm GMT+7
Saigon's copper scavengers
A small glimpse into the life of people who make ends meet by scavenging electronics in Go Vap District, Ho Chi Minh City.
December 04, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Garbage to fuel HCM City's power needs
The city has 2.5 million tons of trash ditched each year and it doesn't want it to go to waste.
October 30, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
In search of treasure from trash, rivalry gears up among Saigon waste collectors
Saigon is Vietnam's largest producer of waste, with hungry players eager to chip in the lucrative pickup industry.
September 16, 2016 | 10:51 am GMT+7
