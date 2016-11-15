VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag artist
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese-born German artist questions blurred lines between fact and fiction

Sung Tieu's first solo exhibition in Hanoi seeks to explore the connection between constructed reality and deep-seated Vietnamese spirituality.

Ai Weiwei showcases refugee epic in Venice

When it comes to refugees, he says, journalism 'has not talked deeply about who they are and what the reason is ...

Back to Vietnam: US veteran finds peace in art

Harry Tabak healed old wounds and banished ghosts of the past during his residency near Hanoi.
December 16, 2016 | 04:19 pm GMT+7

Flat Sunlight: Artist Talk with Lena Bui

An insightful exhibition of natural world.
November 17, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top