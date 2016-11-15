The most read Vietnamese newspaper
artist
Vietnamese-born German artist questions blurred lines between fact and fiction
Sung Tieu's first solo exhibition in Hanoi seeks to explore the connection between constructed reality and deep-seated Vietnamese spirituality.
Ai Weiwei showcases refugee epic in Venice
When it comes to refugees, he says, journalism 'has not talked deeply about who they are and what the reason is ...
Back to Vietnam: US veteran finds peace in art
Harry Tabak healed old wounds and banished ghosts of the past during his residency near Hanoi.
December 16, 2016 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
Flat Sunlight: Artist Talk with Lena Bui
An insightful exhibition of natural world.
November 17, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7