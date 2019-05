Unsafe vs. can be saved: controversy erupts over 135-year-old church Unsafe vs. can be saved: controversy erupts over 135-year-old church

By Chau Dong May 9, 2019 | 09:31 am GMT+7

The fate of the ancient Bui Chu church in northern Vietnam hangs in the air as a plan to tear it down stirs heated debate.