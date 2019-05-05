VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
70-year-old teacher fashions electric car from junk
 
 

70-year-old teacher fashions electric car from junk

70-year-old teacher fashions electric car from junk

By Loc Chung, Thuy Ngan   May 5, 2019 | 04:43 pm GMT+7
Hanoi resident Nguyen Kim Quang has made an electric car from junk to take his grandchildren to school.

Tags:

Vietnam Hanoi recycle junk electric car
 
View more

Hanoi youngster's unique art form

A collector’s tribute to traditional Vietnamese medicine

Unsafe vs. can be saved: controversy erupts over 135-year-old church

Hunting for honey in northern Vietnam upland forest

 
go to top