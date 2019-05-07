The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hunting for honey in northern Vietnam upland forest
Hunting for honey in northern Vietnam upland forest
Hunting for honey in northern Vietnam upland forest
By
The Quynh, Dang Khoa
May 7, 2019 | 06:32 pm GMT+7
Local farmers show off the tricky art of collecting honey from beehives.
