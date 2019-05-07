VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hunting for honey in northern Vietnam upland forest
 
 

Hunting for honey in northern Vietnam upland forest

Hunting for honey in northern Vietnam upland forest

By The Quynh, Dang Khoa   May 7, 2019 | 06:32 pm GMT+7
Local farmers show off the tricky art of collecting honey from beehives.

Tags:

Vietnam honey hunting Ha Giang Province bees honeycomb beehives
 
View more

A Saigon artist paints fish with an additional dimension

Hanoi youngster's unique art form

A collector’s tribute to traditional Vietnamese medicine

Unsafe vs. can be saved: controversy erupts over 135-year-old church

 
go to top