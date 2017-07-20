The most read Vietnamese newspaper
New cancer 'vaccine' completely eliminates tumors in mice
Stanford University researchers successfully used immune stimulators to eliminate cancerous tumors.
Vietnamese cancer patients walk a tightrope as vital medical aid runs dry
Subsidized medication from Switzerland has been held up by excessive red tap in Vietnam.
Squeezed by sanctions, N. Korea firm hawks cancer cures
A $50 root to 'cure' cancer.
December 01, 2017 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
Saigon woman denied visa to visit dying father in US
This is not the first time U.S. visa controversy has grabbed headlines in Vietnam.
November 23, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7
Uphill battle to ban use of cancer-linked white asbestos in Vietnam: experts
Only 25 countries in the world still allow the use of the cheap building material, but at what cost?
October 08, 2017 | 06:11 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese woman finally issued visa to save cancer-stricken sister in US
After having three visa applications denied, the sisters will soon be reunited for what could be a life-saving procedure.
September 28, 2017 | 06:30 pm GMT+7
Good and bad news on aspirin and colon cancer: study
Daily micro-doses of aspirin taken for at least five years can slash the risk of cancer later in life.
September 06, 2017 | 08:19 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s health ministry under scrutiny over cancer drug scam
The PM urges inspectors to take the issue 'seriously' as it has chipped away at public trust in the health care sector.
August 30, 2017 | 07:10 pm GMT+7
Bribes continue to dictate Vietnam's medicine prices, trial uncovers
At least $330,000 was allegedly handed over to doctors by a local pharmaceutical firm, and it was the patients that paid the price.
August 23, 2017 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Gum disease linked to higher cancer risk in women: study
This is the first national study focused on women, particularly older women.
August 01, 2017 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
US Senator McCain diagnosed with brain tumor: McCain's office
His office said the tumor was discovered when he was undergoing surgery last Friday to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.
July 20, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Certain nuts may help ward off return of colon cancer - study
Nut-eaters saw a 42 percent lower chance of cancer recurrence than patients who did not eat nuts after completion of their cancer treatment.
May 18, 2017 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
Leukemia medicine dumped after red tape holds up clearance process in Vietnam
Inspectors said the pills had past their expiry date due to drawn-out customs and pharmaceutical requirements.
May 04, 2017 | 05:15 pm GMT+7
Cancer patient dancing on hospital bed melts hearts
A video of a 10-year-old cancer patient dancing on a hospital bed in Chile captures millions of hearts online.
April 29, 2017 | 08:37 am GMT+7
Cancer haunts village in central Vietnam after claiming 40 lives
Polluted water is believed to be the reason behind the deadly disease.
April 27, 2017 | 10:00 pm GMT+7
