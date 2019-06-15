VnExpress International
Vietnamese scientists discover plants containing anti-cancer compound

By Doan Trung   June 15, 2019 | 10:20 am GMT+7

Vietnam's scientists have found phenolic compounds, known to play an important role in cancer prevention, in two plants in Ha Giang Province.

The scientific names of the two plants are Xyloselinum vietnamense Pimenov & Kljuykov and Xyloselinum leonidii Pimenov & Kljuykov, according to a 2017-2018 study by Dr. Nguyen Phuong Hanh with the Institute of Ecology and Biological Resources under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and other scientists at VAST.

They have discovered that both plants have falcarindiol, a potent anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory compound, which can be used to promote cancer cell deaths in the lungs, breast, liver and prostate.

A plant under the Xyloselinum Pimenov & Kljuykov genus is being extracted as sample in Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province. Photo courtesy of VAST

A plant under the Xyloselinum Pimenov & Kljuykov genus is being extracted as a sample for the study  in Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province. Photo courtesy of VAST

Locals soak the roots of the plants in rice wine and also apply it to wounds. In some places, the plants are being exploited for commercial purposes so their genetic resources are seriously threatened.

The research team has developed biological and ecological data for the two plants at Bat Dai Son Nature Reserve in the mountainous province of Ha Giang, in northern Vietnam. 

Therefore, the results form the scientific basis for further research on the plants and their conservation, the scientists said.

Tags: Vietnam cancer Xyloselinum Pimenov & Kljuykov Ha Giang Province
 
