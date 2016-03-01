VnExpress International
Public showcase: Ingo Vetter

Showcasing a series in Hanoi by artist Ingo Vetter with the work ‘Family Constellations’. 

Extravagant buddhist statue expected to fetch $300k at festival

A sculpture exhibition featuring dozens of unique works made of precious gems is on display at the Museum of ...

Hidden treasures of ancient Rome to get first showing

Rome, Italy - Hidden for decades, one of the world's greatest collections of ancient Roman statues and sculptures is reputedly so dazzling that a prominent archaeologist once ...
March 18, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7

Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang gets US$2 million facelift

Da Nang City will commence work on a project to restore and expand its Cham Sculpture Museum.
March 15, 2016 | 09:17 pm GMT+7
 
