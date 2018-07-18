VnExpress International
Vietnam's first sand statue park sculpts timeless tales

By Hong Ha, Di Vy   July 18, 2018 | 01:08 pm GMT+7

Talented artists have turned the famous sand dunes of Mui Ne into stunning sculptures that depict classic folk and fairy tales.

Vietnams first sand statue park tells stories

Appropriately called the “Forgotten Land,” the works displayed in the park tell stories that have been shared by generation after generation. Here, Canadian artist David Jean Ducharme, sculpts a “Puss in Boots” relief.

Vietnams first sand statue park tells stories - 1

The “King Kong” sand statue at the park’s gate. Research has found that the sand quality in Mui Ne of Binh Thuan Province in south central Vietnam is good material for sculptures.

Vietnams first sand statue park tells stories - 2

Marielle Heessels, a sand sculptor from the Netherlands, works on "Persephone." Artists from 15 countries including the Netherlands, Canada, Italy, Brazil, the United States and Japan were invited to create their works here

Vietnams first sand statue park tells stories - 3

Each artwork in the park is based on Vietnamese fairy tales like the legend of Dragon King and Fairy Princess, the legend of The Mountain King and the Ocean Lord, and international fairy tales like The Fox and the Crow, Puss in Boots, Beauty and the Beast, and so on.

Vietnams first sand statue park tells stories - 4

The artists just use natural sand and water, without any additives.

Vietnams first sand statue park tells stories - 5

The park stands on Nguyen Thong Street, right in the heart of Phan Thiet City, which makes it easy to get to. This sand sculpture depicts Vietnam’s fairy tale about a toad petitioning to the Jade Emperor over long period of drought.

Vietnams first sand statue park tells stories - 6

This sculpture of an old woman making her way to the Thien Mu Pagoda, a well-known Buddhist monument in central Vietnam's Hue, fully captures the architectural beauty of the original.

Vietnams first sand statue park tells stories - 7

Some of the abstract works in the park prompt philosophical ruminations in the viewers. “It feels like actually travelling to different places and exploring different cultures," said Thanh Thu, a traveler from Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnams first sand statue park tells stories - 8

The park has a space for children to try their hand at sand sculpture.

