VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam province accepts South Korean gift of naked man statue, location an issue

By Vo Thanh   May 10, 2019 | 09:33 am GMT+7
Vietnam province accepts South Korean gift of naked man statue, location an issue
A replica of South Korean statue Greetingman in Hue. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh

Thua Thien-Hue has decided to accept a naked man’s statue gifted by a South Korean city, but is unsure where to install it.

Authorities of the central province have agreed to let the capital city Hue accept the Greetingman statue from the mayor of Namyangju City.

Thua Thien-Hue's Party Secretary, Le Truong Luu, said the intention was to create solidarity between the two cities.

But authorities are unable to decide on an appropriate location for the six-meter-tall statue of a man bowing his head due to its sensitive nature.

"Next Monday we will have a meeting to agree on a location for the statue that would be appropriate," Luu said on Thursday.

He said he personally believed the statue garden in a park along the Perfume (Huong) River could be an appropriate location since it would be difficult to place this statue anywhere by itself.

Greetingman, to be made by sculptor Yoo Young Ho in aluminum, carries a message of "respect and understanding" and serves as a display of humility through the South Korean greeting.

It will be cast in South Korea before being brought to Vietnam.

The South Koreans suggested three possible locations for it: the Imperial City in Hue, Dong Ba Market on Tran Hung Dao Street or a park near the Perfume River in front of the Hue Cultural Center.

But some local cultural experts have ruled out all three locations citing architectural and feng shui conflicts.

City authorities have suggested four possible locations: in Ly Tu Trong Park near the end of the wooden walkway along the Perfume River, He Wharf next to Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Da Vien Park, and the province sports center.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam South Korea Thua Thien-Hue Hue statue Greetingman sculpture culture diplomacy
 
Read more
Da Nang kingpin behind $1 million football betting ring arrested

Da Nang kingpin behind $1 million football betting ring arrested

Extensive trafficking routes, customs loopholes make Vietnam a drug transit hub

Extensive trafficking routes, customs loopholes make Vietnam a drug transit hub

British men admit smuggling 29 Vietnamese into UK

British men admit smuggling 29 Vietnamese into UK

Vietnam calls for respect for international law as US ships sail near Spratly Islands

Vietnam calls for respect for international law as US ships sail near Spratly Islands

Vietnam expresses grave concern over Indonesia destroying its fishing boats

Vietnam expresses grave concern over Indonesia destroying its fishing boats

Parishioners endorse plan to dismantle, rebuild 135-year-old church

Parishioners endorse plan to dismantle, rebuild 135-year-old church

Malaysia arrests 11 Vietnamese women in prostitution raid

Malaysia arrests 11 Vietnamese women in prostitution raid

 
go to top