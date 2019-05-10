Vietnam province accepts South Korean gift of naked man statue, location an issue

Authorities of the central province have agreed to let the capital city Hue accept the Greetingman statue from the mayor of Namyangju City.

Thua Thien-Hue's Party Secretary, Le Truong Luu, said the intention was to create solidarity between the two cities.

But authorities are unable to decide on an appropriate location for the six-meter-tall statue of a man bowing his head due to its sensitive nature.

"Next Monday we will have a meeting to agree on a location for the statue that would be appropriate," Luu said on Thursday.

He said he personally believed the statue garden in a park along the Perfume (Huong) River could be an appropriate location since it would be difficult to place this statue anywhere by itself.

Greetingman, to be made by sculptor Yoo Young Ho in aluminum, carries a message of "respect and understanding" and serves as a display of humility through the South Korean greeting.

It will be cast in South Korea before being brought to Vietnam.

The South Koreans suggested three possible locations for it: the Imperial City in Hue, Dong Ba Market on Tran Hung Dao Street or a park near the Perfume River in front of the Hue Cultural Center.

But some local cultural experts have ruled out all three locations citing architectural and feng shui conflicts.

City authorities have suggested four possible locations: in Ly Tu Trong Park near the end of the wooden walkway along the Perfume River, He Wharf next to Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Da Vien Park, and the province sports center.