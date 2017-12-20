VnExpress International
The story of a Vietnamese teacher who's smaller than his students

By Nguyen Hai, Tran Huan   December 20, 2017 | 10:40 am GMT+7
Nguyen Van Hung, 29, is just 117cm tall, but that hasn't stopped him from helping youth with disabilities like his own. 
Tags: disabled rights portrait dwarfism pituitary growth hormone deficiency
 
