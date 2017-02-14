The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
dwarfism
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
The story of a Vietnamese teacher who's smaller than his students
Nguyen Van Hung, 29, is just 117cm tall, but that hasn't stopped him from helping youth with disabilities like his own.
Love story of a 'little' couple selling lottery tickets in Saigon
The tiny couple often attract curious looks, but embrace the simplicity of love and the bumpy road of life.