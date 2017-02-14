VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag dwarfism
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

The story of a Vietnamese teacher who's smaller than his students

Nguyen Van Hung, 29, is just 117cm tall, but that hasn't stopped him from helping youth with disabilities like his own. 

Love story of a 'little' couple selling lottery tickets in Saigon

The tiny couple often attract curious looks, but embrace the simplicity of love and the bumpy road of life.
 
go to top