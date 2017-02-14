Love story of a 'little' couple selling lottery tickets in Saigon

Luong is very attentive when it comes to taking care for his wife. The young man moved to a new place near his girlfriend's house. At the end of 2015, Dao introduced her boyfriend to her parents, but they didn't approve of the relationship. "I had to travel back there (Binh Dinh Province) several times to convince them to let me marry their daughter," Luong said. "Then we became husband and wife in November 20 of the same year."