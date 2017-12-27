VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

The secret to making instant noodles

By Staff reporters   December 27, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
The whole process, which takes about 25 minutes, uses the latest technology. 
Tags: noodles instant noodles acecook
View more

India's 'moonwalking' traffic cop turns heads

The 10 key events that define Vietnam in 2017

Inside pagoda that keeps heart of Buddhist martyr who protested US-backed Saigon regime

How Hmong people celebrate their New Year in Vietnam

 
go to top