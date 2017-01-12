The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Saigon noodle soup with a tasty tentacle twist
Chewy noodles with firm calamari make the perfect partners at this hole-in-the-wall eatery.
The secret to making instant noodles
The whole process, which takes about 25 minutes, uses the latest technology.
The secrets behind instant noodle seasoning sachets
Each seasoning sachet, carefully prepared using the manufacturer's own secret recipe, helps give the noodles a unique taste.
December 22, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
24/7 noodles at this Chinese restaurant in Saigon
The family has been keeping its stoves burning day and night for more than half a century.
November 18, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Hanoi Bang Bang V: Cha Ca La Vong
How a rebel redoubt became a world-famous fish fry.
January 12, 2017 | 01:46 pm GMT+7