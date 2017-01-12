VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag noodles
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Saigon noodle soup with a tasty tentacle twist

Chewy noodles with firm calamari make the perfect partners at this hole-in-the-wall eatery.

The secret to making instant noodles

The whole process, which takes about 25 minutes, uses the latest technology. 

The secrets behind instant noodle seasoning sachets

Each seasoning sachet, carefully prepared using the manufacturer's own secret recipe, helps give the noodles a unique taste.
December 22, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7

24/7 noodles at this Chinese restaurant in Saigon

The family has been keeping its stoves burning day and night for more than half a century.
November 18, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

Hanoi Bang Bang V: Cha Ca La Vong

How a rebel redoubt became a world-famous fish fry.
January 12, 2017 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
 
go to top