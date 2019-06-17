VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

5 variations for noodles lovers in Saigon

By Di Vy    June 17, 2019 | 10:47 am GMT+7

Looking for noodles in the big city? You can find them with beef offal, wonton or duck meat among other delicious variations.

5 variations for noodles lovers in Saigon

Mi pha lau (beef offal noodles)

Market 200 in District 4 is among the most famous addresses for beef offal noodles. The noodles are boiled for a short time before they are served. On top is the offal which is stewed until tender but is still chewy enough. Lastly the thick soup is poured on top. Guests can enjoy it with bread and a cup of tangerine (or lime) juice. A serving costs VND25,000 ($1).

Suggested addresses: Ms Nui (District 4), Ms Hat (District 10), Ms Oanh (Xom Chieu Market).

5 variations for noodles lovers in Saigon - 1

Wonton noodles

This is a popular dish in Chinatown, District 5, but visitors can also find it in many places in the central districts. The noodles at these places are usually handmade. The egg noodles are made quite similarly at all the places. The highlight of the dish is the wonton with a thin shell and flavorful filling. A meal costs from VND30,000 ($1.3).

Suggested addresses: Mr. Tac (District 3), Chan Phong (District 4), the stores on Vo Van Tan Street (District 3), A Phun (District 1).

5 variations for noodles lovers in Saigon - 2

Mi vit tiem (duck noodles)

This dish has a characteristic aroma of northern herbs. A large piece of duck meat is stewed in the broth and then fried so the duck's skin retains its crispiness while the flesh inside is soft and fragrant. The side vegetables and pickles also contribute to the deliciousness of the dish. The average price is VND100,000 ($4.3) per serving.

Suggested addresses: Quang Hue Vien (Phu Nhuan District), Luong Ky Mi Gia (Binh Thanh District), Hai Ky (District 5).

5 variations for noodles lovers in Saigon - 3

Curry noodles

The most famous address for this dish is a 20-year-old restaurant on Nguyen Trai Street, District 5. Despite being very small and hard to find, the restaurant attracts a large number of customers. The dish consists of crispy fish balls, bok choy, and a cup of spicy dipping sauce. A bowl of noodles costs VND40,000 ($1.7).

5 variations for noodles lovers in Saigon - 4

Chicken noodles

This is a favorite dish for many customers at Uncle Tac's eatery (District 3). The chicken, tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, is carefully marinated with a variety of spices. The noodles are handmade by the owner so that they remain chewy despite soaking in the broth for a long time. A meal costs VND50,000 ($2.2). Diners can also choose dry noodles.

The art of making noodles by hand
 
 

5 variations for noodles lovers in Saigon

The art of making noodles by hand. Chef Le Minh Khanh of the Kungfu noodle shop (118 Ha Ton Quyen Street, HCMC's District 11) makes noodles from flour with his "magic".

Related News:
Tags: Saigon HCMC noodles cuisine food speciality beef offal noodles wonton noodles duck noodles curry noodles chicken noodles
 
Read more
Hoi An island's 160-year-old pagoda

Hoi An island's 160-year-old pagoda

Vietnamese holiday-goers show a preference for Southeast Asian cities

Vietnamese holiday-goers show a preference for Southeast Asian cities

First direct Phnom Penh-Da Nang flight to be launched

First direct Phnom Penh-Da Nang flight to be launched

Hanoi launches Instagram sunset contest

Hanoi launches Instagram sunset contest

Ha Long to launch open-top tour buses

Ha Long to launch open-top tour buses

Vietnam becoming safer but road safety still a major concern

Vietnam becoming safer but road safety still a major concern

Escape from life into a maze in central Vietnam lagoon

Escape from life into a maze in central Vietnam lagoon

 
go to top