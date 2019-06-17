5 variations for noodles lovers in Saigon

Mi pha lau (beef offal noodles)

Market 200 in District 4 is among the most famous addresses for beef offal noodles. The noodles are boiled for a short time before they are served. On top is the offal which is stewed until tender but is still chewy enough. Lastly the thick soup is poured on top. Guests can enjoy it with bread and a cup of tangerine (or lime) juice. A serving costs VND25,000 ($1).

Suggested addresses: Ms Nui (District 4), Ms Hat (District 10), Ms Oanh (Xom Chieu Market).

Wonton noodles

This is a popular dish in Chinatown, District 5, but visitors can also find it in many places in the central districts. The noodles at these places are usually handmade. The egg noodles are made quite similarly at all the places. The highlight of the dish is the wonton with a thin shell and flavorful filling. A meal costs from VND30,000 ($1.3).

Suggested addresses: Mr. Tac (District 3), Chan Phong (District 4), the stores on Vo Van Tan Street (District 3), A Phun (District 1).

Mi vit tiem (duck noodles)

This dish has a characteristic aroma of northern herbs. A large piece of duck meat is stewed in the broth and then fried so the duck's skin retains its crispiness while the flesh inside is soft and fragrant. The side vegetables and pickles also contribute to the deliciousness of the dish. The average price is VND100,000 ($4.3) per serving.

Suggested addresses: Quang Hue Vien (Phu Nhuan District), Luong Ky Mi Gia (Binh Thanh District), Hai Ky (District 5).

Curry noodles

The most famous address for this dish is a 20-year-old restaurant on Nguyen Trai Street, District 5. Despite being very small and hard to find, the restaurant attracts a large number of customers. The dish consists of crispy fish balls, bok choy, and a cup of spicy dipping sauce. A bowl of noodles costs VND40,000 ($1.7).

Chicken noodles

This is a favorite dish for many customers at Uncle Tac's eatery (District 3). The chicken, tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, is carefully marinated with a variety of spices. The noodles are handmade by the owner so that they remain chewy despite soaking in the broth for a long time. A meal costs VND50,000 ($2.2). Diners can also choose dry noodles.