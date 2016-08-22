VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag instant noodles
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

The secret to making instant noodles

The whole process, which takes about 25 minutes, uses the latest technology. 

How much 'trans-fat' is bad for your health?

Knowing how much trans-fat your body can take is important to keeping a balanced diet.

Vietnam's love for instant noodles rises to near-boiling point

People in Vietnam eat on average more packs of the fast food than any other country in the world.
November 22, 2017 | 06:19 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese lose appetite for instant noodles

Former market leader Miliket reported its lowest revenue in five years in 2016.
March 28, 2017 | 09:03 am GMT+7

Miliket: the fallen king of Vietnamese noodles

The original instant noodle firm has stuck to its roots... and its paper packaging.
August 23, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top