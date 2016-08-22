The most read Vietnamese newspaper
instant noodles
The secret to making instant noodles
The whole process, which takes about 25 minutes, uses the latest technology.
How much 'trans-fat' is bad for your health?
Knowing how much trans-fat your body can take is important to keeping a balanced diet.
Vietnam's love for instant noodles rises to near-boiling point
People in Vietnam eat on average more packs of the fast food than any other country in the world.
November 22, 2017 | 06:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese lose appetite for instant noodles
Former market leader Miliket reported its lowest revenue in five years in 2016.
March 28, 2017 | 09:03 am GMT+7
Miliket: the fallen king of Vietnamese noodles
The original instant noodle firm has stuck to its roots... and its paper packaging.
August 23, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
