Inside pagoda that keeps heart of Buddhist martyr who protested US-backed Saigon regime

By Khanh Hoang- Cong Khang   December 28, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Thich Quang Duc burned himself to death to protest Ngo Diem Diem's regime but his heart remained intact and did not burn.
Tags: monk Saigon Ho Chi Minh City temple pagoda Thich Quang Duc
 
