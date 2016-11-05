The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Thousands block Hanoi's main street outside overcrowded pagoda to wish away bad luck
Locals believe that the ritual will help them avoid unfortunate events in the new lunar year and only monks at pagodas can help them do so.
Floating under the moonlight to Hanoi's Perfume Pagoda
Tens of thousands are getting up in the small hours this year to make the pilgrimage by boat and celebrate the ...
Ringing in the New Year in Saigon pagoda
Pagodas are packed on the first day of the new lunar year in Saigon with people waiting to ring bells, wishing for peace.
February 16, 2018 | 10:01 pm GMT+7
Inside pagoda that keeps heart of Buddhist martyr who protested US-backed Saigon regime
Thich Quang Duc burned himself to death to protest Ngo Diem Diem's regime but his heart remained intact and did not burn.
December 28, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Saigon pagoda gets a facelift to give new home to relics of Buddhist monk who set himself on fire
Take a look at at a 35-ton copper statue in this revamped place of worship.
November 18, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7
Pancakes in a pagoda: Finding more than just inner peace in southern Vietnam
Meet the volunteers who know how to make your tastebuds happy with vegan banh xeo.
October 07, 2017 | 09:03 am GMT+7
A tour of the pagoda where Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh will stay in Vietnam
The legendary master started his life as a monk at the old pagoda at the age of 16.
August 31, 2017 | 06:14 pm GMT+7
Saigon lights up for Buddhist festival
Thousands of lanterns have been raised along a major waterway as temples in Ho Chi Minh City get ready for Vesak.
May 08, 2017 | 09:21 am GMT+7
Thousands flock to Hanoi pagoda to chase away bad luck
Locals believe the ritual will help them avoid unfortunate events this year.
February 05, 2017 | 01:14 pm GMT+7
Love is in the air: four sacred spots to pray for love in Vietnam
If you're searching for your significant other, get connected with the Gods of love.
January 26, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Massive fire tears through centuries-old pagoda in Hanoi
It took nearly two hours for firefighters to contain the midnight blaze.
November 05, 2016 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Buddha statue stolen from northern Vietnam pagoda found near road
Police still search for the thieves, who have taken away all the statue’s hands.
October 09, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Arts and scrap: A pagoda in Da Lat
This place of worship is decorated with thousands of pieces of porcelain and empty bottles.
October 04, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7