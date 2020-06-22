VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

By Cong Tam, Alex Pham   June 22, 2020 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
Thap Thap Di Da, a 17th century pagoda, adds to the charm of central province Binh Dinh with its cultural, historical and architectural beauty.
300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

Thap Thap Di Da is located 30 km north of coastal town Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh’s capital. The pagoda was built in 1683 during the Le Dynasty era and originally known as Chanh Hoa. In 1691 King Le Hien Tong renamed it Thap Thap Di Da.

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

The gate of the pagoda is built of bricks made by Cham ethnic people and roofed with yin and yang tiles, and has two layers of surrounding walls.

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

At the sanctum entrance are long sentences written in Chinese characters, carved on wood and painted in gold.

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

In the main area, the main structure is made of wood and carved with sophisticated and elaborate lotuses, dragons and stylized phoenixes along with more old writing.

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

The main part of ​​the pagoda consists of the hall, the West and East areas with a large corridor connecting them with a large yard paved with square tiles and diverse kinds of ornamental plants.

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

In addition to the main structures, there are also 24 large and small stupas in various architectural forms.

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

The main gate of a stupa.

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

In each stupa are statues of majestically shaped beasts.

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

A stupa in the northeast of the pagoda.

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

The pagoda retains a famous white stone. Legend has it that the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) executioner used to behead people on this stone. The stone is next to a 300-year-old tree by the south of the pagoda wall and dubbed the slashing stone.

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

The pagoda entrance is shaded by an ancient bodhi tree. In summer the lotus pond in front of the pagoda is filled with flowers that give off fragrance.

Thap Thap Di Da is one of the most ancient pagodas in central Vietnam. It has been named by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as "a national cultural and historical site". The pagoda has undergone four renovations so far.

Related News:

Tags:

pagoda

Vietnam

Binh Dinh Province

destinations

 

Read more

Vietnam not ready to reopen doors to foreign tourists: PM

Binh Dinh museum features beauty of classical operas

Anchovy fishing shot nets a top 50 Agora listing

Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

Experience a regal dawn on Quy Nhon’s Queen Beach

Vingroup starts construction of $1 bln theme park in Hai Phong

A spot of Cambodia in central Saigon

At Nui Mot Lake, breathe in the sense of vast tranquility

 
go to top