temple
Experience Hinduism at this temple in the heart of Saigon
Built by Vietnam's first Indian settlers in the late 19th century, Mariamman Temple is open daily to visitors.
Inside pagoda that keeps heart of Buddhist martyr who protested US-backed Saigon regime
Thich Quang Duc burned himself to death to protest Ngo Diem Diem's regime but his heart remained intact and did ...
Structure relocation of a historic temple as a whole is done in Shanghai
China's Shanghai has just posted a structure relocation record of the country, transporting a 2,000-ton 135-year-old Buddhist temple whole first by 30.66 meters from its original ...
September 18, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Want a lucky new lunar year?
Many Vietnamese will do everything to find the perfect lucky charm for the year and chase the bad luck away.
February 05, 2017 | 06:31 pm GMT+7
Love is in the air: four sacred spots to pray for love in Vietnam
If you're searching for your significant other, get connected with the Gods of love.
January 26, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Saigon's trinity of spiritual sites
Just so you know, Obama took a look at one during his official visit.
August 19, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
