The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Flying taxi trials get go ahead in New Zealand
19 Mar 2018
Traffic mayhem ensues as deadly crashes jam Hanoi highway
19 Mar 2018
Massive sacred painting on display at Buddhist festival in Vietnam
17 Mar 2018
'Surviving' the cold snap in tropical Vietnam
By
Bao Yen
,
Staff reporters
December 21, 2017 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
Up and down the country, both humans and animals are huddling up to keep the winter chill out.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
cold spell
hanoi
saigon
weather
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
How Hmong people celebrate their New Year in Vietnam
The secret to making instant noodles
Southern Vietnam prepares for Typhoon Tembin to hit late on Christmas
Vietnamese town sets record for building Christmas tree... out of clay pots
Reading:
'Surviving' the cold snap in tropical Vietnam
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World