VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

'Surviving' the cold snap in tropical Vietnam

By Bao Yen, Staff reporters   December 21, 2017 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
Up and down the country, both humans and animals are huddling up to keep the winter chill out. 
Tags: cold spell hanoi saigon weather
 
View more

How Hmong people celebrate their New Year in Vietnam

The secret to making instant noodles

Southern Vietnam prepares for Typhoon Tembin to hit late on Christmas

Vietnamese town sets record for building Christmas tree... out of clay pots

 
go to top