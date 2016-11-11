The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
cold spell
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Frost covers mountain peaks as cold front hits northern, central Vietnam
The icy grip of winter in northern and north central regions is forecast to last until the end of the week.
'Surviving' the cold snap in tropical Vietnam
Up and down the country, both humans and animals are huddling up to keep the winter chill out.
Following ‘summer’ days, Hanoi faces cold snap
Rain and cool breezes are expected in the capital for Christmas.
December 22, 2016 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
Northern Vietnam to be hit by multiple cold snaps
Cold spells are set to hit northern provinces over the next 10 days.
December 01, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Cold spell to hit northern Vietnam on Wednesday
Get you coats and scarves ready. Winter's coming.
November 21, 2016 | 01:38 pm GMT+7
Hanoians huddle up as first cold spell of winter descends
An unexpected cold snap has hit northern Vietnam over the last few days.
November 11, 2016 | 02:17 pm GMT+7