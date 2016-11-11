VnExpress International
Frost covers mountain peaks as cold front hits northern, central Vietnam

The icy grip of winter in northern and north central regions is forecast to last until the end of the week.

'Surviving' the cold snap in tropical Vietnam

Up and down the country, both humans and animals are huddling up to keep the winter chill out. 

Following ‘summer’ days, Hanoi faces cold snap

Rain and cool breezes are expected in the capital for Christmas.
December 22, 2016 | 03:31 pm GMT+7

Northern Vietnam to be hit by multiple cold snaps

Cold spells are set to hit northern provinces over the next 10 days.
December 01, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Cold spell to hit northern Vietnam on Wednesday

Get you coats and scarves ready. Winter's coming.
November 21, 2016 | 01:38 pm GMT+7

Hanoians huddle up as first cold spell of winter descends

An unexpected cold snap has hit northern Vietnam over the last few days.
November 11, 2016 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
 
