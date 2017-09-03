The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hundreds left dazed and confused after apartment fire kills 13 in Ho Chi Minh City
The deadly blaze started from the skyscraper's basement parking lot at about 1 a.m.
War exhibition delivers messages of peace in Ho Chi Minh City
The U.S. anti-war movement comes alive in a series of pictures, posters and news articles.
Where to go in Saigon when you're craving a taste of the Far East
From China Town to a Cambodian market and Japanese street, Saigon is a melting pot when it comes to food.
February 04, 2018 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Mass evacuations in southern Vietnam as Typhoon Tembin nears
Students have been told to stay at home and around 650,000 people are being evacuated in southern Vietnam.
December 24, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7
Eco-dreamin': Living in limbo on Saigon's green peninsula
Plans to transform a peninsula into an ecological urban haven were unveiled way back in 1992, but remain mostly on paper.
December 24, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
'Surviving' the cold snap in tropical Vietnam
Up and down the country, both humans and animals are huddling up to keep the winter chill out.
December 21, 2017 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
HCMC puts the future of e-governance to the test
District 12 is applying the latest tech apps to simplify long-winded admin procedures.
December 13, 2017 | 02:43 pm GMT+7
Raising parrots in the middle of Saigon's urban jungle
Every weekend, beautiful birds from South America can be found stretching their wings in the Thu Thiem urban area.
November 30, 2017 | 04:47 pm GMT+7
Lottery tickets and languages: Meet this remarkable 84-year-old grandma in Saigon
Her dream is for her lucky numbers to come on the same lottery she sells tickets for.
November 24, 2017 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
Playing with pythons and monitor lizards at this Saigon cafe
Fancy of cup of coffee with a twist? You know where to head to next time you're in Saigon.
September 23, 2017 | 09:40 am GMT+7
Footage captures Saigon market vendors protesting over delays to upgrade work
More than 2,000 vendors from An Dong Market are asking where the $9.8mln they paid to authorities has gone.
September 20, 2017 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
German man keeps returning to Saigon hospital in search of a free bed for the night
He was treated for free by doctors at the overloaded Cho Ray Hospital in May, and has refused to contact his embassy for help.
September 03, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
What lies ahead for Saigon’s once-feared slum?
Residents have been left in limbo for the past 17 years waiting for the bulldozers to come steaming in.
August 08, 2017 | 04:42 pm GMT+7
Free haircuts offer snippet of hope for poor people in Saigon
A group of young apprentice barbers are using a vacant lot in District 7 to give a free cut and trim.
August 06, 2017 | 06:48 pm GMT+7
Exhibition: Saigon in Three Square Meters
See the cute, pocket-size versions of Saigon
July 03, 2017 | 11:04 am GMT+7
