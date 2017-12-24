VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Vietnamese town sets record for building Christmas tree... out of clay pots

By Hai Binh   December 24, 2017 | 12:42 pm GMT+7
Recipe to building this tree? 6,000 clay pots. 
Tags: christmas tree noel nghe an christianity oddity record
 
View more

Inside pagoda that keeps heart of Buddhist martyr who protested US-backed Saigon regime

How Hmong people celebrate their New Year in Vietnam

The secret to making instant noodles

Southern Vietnam prepares for Typhoon Tembin to hit late on Christmas

 
go to top