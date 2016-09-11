VnExpress International
Live-action extravaganza in Hoi An sets two Vietnamese records

The show is reliving the ancient town's 400-year rise from a small village to a vibrant trade hub.

2017 a record-breaking year for Vietnam’s economy

Records tumbled this year as the economy grew from strength to strength.

Vietnamese town sets record for building Christmas tree... out of clay pots

Recipe to building this tree? 6,000 clay pots. 
December 24, 2017 | 12:42 pm GMT+7

Bitcoin chalks up new record as it charges past $14,000

The cryptocurrency has made a dramatical surge from a 2017 low of $752 in mid-January.
December 07, 2017 | 03:26 pm GMT+7

Indian woman tops Everest twice in week, breaks record

She has climbed Mount Everest five times.
May 21, 2017 | 04:05 pm GMT+7

At 105, Frenchman eyes new world cycling record

Robert Marchand is hoping to break his own record when he will try to ride more than 17 miles in one hour.
January 04, 2017 | 10:21 am GMT+7

Meet the 2017 Guinness World Records holders

The tallest female dog, the longest domestic cat and a man who has become the fastest runner on his hands upside down.
September 12, 2016 | 07:22 am GMT+7
 
