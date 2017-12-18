The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Take a look at the future of robotic waitressing in Vietnam
Are robots poised to soon replace humans when it comes to table service?
Far-right supporter Brigitte Bardot slams #MeToo, accusing it of 'threatening sexual freedom'
Her comment came after Catherine Deneuve sparked a worldwide feminist backlash by defending men's right to 'hit ...
Trump's doctor says president 'healthy,' has no cognitive issues
'He has incredible genes and that's the way God made him.'
January 17, 2018 | 08:37 am GMT+7
A 'shithole' by any other name: how world media translated Trump
'Shithole' is so obscene that journalists have a headache over how to describe it in their languages. In Vietnamese, it is replaced with 'rotten' or 'dirty countries'.
January 15, 2018 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese gov’t worker takes on puncture scammers with DIY nail sweeper
Metal objects scattered on the roads by contriving repairmen are being sucked up by this magnetic marvel.
January 14, 2018 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
Ukraine kidnappers free bitcoin analyst after $1 mln bitcoin ransom paid
'This is the first such case in Ukraine linked to bitcoins.'
December 30, 2017 | 09:16 am GMT+7
Vietnamese town sets record for building Christmas tree... out of clay pots
Recipe to building this tree? 6,000 clay pots.
December 24, 2017 | 12:42 pm GMT+7
China considers punishing those who slander heroes and martyrs
Insulting party history might be a crime in China.
December 22, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
NY iced tea maker shifts to crypto cash, shares tripple
Former tea shop turned bitcoin trader.
December 22, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Saudis welcome the world: 'We're not just oil traders'
Land of Arabia is getting ready for you, non-alcoholic tourists.
December 20, 2017 | 09:48 am GMT+7
France dubs '120 Days of Sodom' a national treasure to stop sale
Marquis de Sade's notorious story of libertines seeking sexual gratification, made it as a national heritage.
December 19, 2017 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Hanoi turns on new smart devices to replace infamous loudspeakers
Is the era of Vietnam's loudspeakers - the 'loa phuong' - finally over?
December 18, 2017 | 07:20 pm GMT+7
China says its people have more civil, political rights than ever before
Rights group says the lack of an independent judiciary to keep a check on the ruling party leads to abuse of rights.
December 15, 2017 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
Gold rush: Residents looking to strike it rich after floods in central Vietnam
Prospectors are panning, sluicing and dredging as the floodwaters recede, despite the dangers involved.
December 11, 2017 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
250kg wartime bomb unearthed in southern Vietnam
Thinking the bomb was a big rock, the farmer had used it for years to chop firewood on.
December 08, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7
