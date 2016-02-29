VnExpress International
The story of a Vietnamese teacher who's smaller than his students

Nguyen Van Hung, 29, is just 117cm tall, but that hasn't stopped him from helping youth with disabilities like his own. 

Trump signs memo banning transgender troops

Trump has said he did the Pentagon a 'great favor' by banning transgender troops.

Philippine police 'reload', rejoin drug war

Filipino authorities resumes the war on drug with a more sophisticated campaign than the last which has been ceased for over a month due to corruption within police force.
March 06, 2017 | 03:35 pm GMT+7

One girl under 15 married every seven seconds, says Save the Children

Today, Octorber 11 is also International Day of the Girl Child.
October 11, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7

19 Myanmar trafficking victims rescued in Thailand

Nineteen Myanmar victims have been rescued in Thailand, a rare policing success against criminal networks that dominate the region.
July 13, 2016 | 12:55 am GMT+7

People with disabilities use art to speak up about their rights

The 13th charitable art program “One Heart-One World” was held in Hanoi on April 7 to call for public support of disadvantaged people.
April 09, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7

Vietnam approves $20m project to promote disabled people's rights

The Prime Minister has approved a project to promote the rights of people with disabilities funded by the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID).
April 05, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7

Thousands may have starved to death in besieged Syrian areas: UN rights chief

The UN human rights chief on Monday warned that thousands may have died of starvation during sieges affecting nearly half a million people in Syria.
March 03, 2016 | 11:42 am GMT+7
 
