Vietnam approves $20m project to promote disabled people's rights

By VietnamPlus   April 5, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
The Prime Minister has approved a project to promote the rights of people with disabilities funded by the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID).

The $21.2 million project aims to increase independent living and better integration for people with disabilities, while completing policies and laws to support them.

Additionally, the project will focus on improving therapeutic treatment and rehabilitation services by intensifying the involvement of organizations and people with disabilities in developing, monitoring and evaluating policies and services.

The project will be implemented over five years by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs in the northern province of Thai Binh, the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Binh Dinh and the southern provinces of Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh and Dong Nai.

Tags: disabled rights USAID
 
