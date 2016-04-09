VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

People with disabilities use art to speak up about their rights

By VietnamPlus   April 9, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7

The 13th charitable art program “One Heart-One World” was held in Hanoi on April 7 to call for public support of disadvantaged people.

People with disabilities face challenges in exercising their right to work, including access to employment opportunities and discrimination at workplaces.

Besides art performances, the audience had a chance to engage with outstanding disabled people who have overcome their difficulties and integrated into the community.

Vision-impaired Nguyen Thi Phong, 30, from southern Vinh Long province, said she pursued a zither music course at the Ho Chi Minh City cinematography and stage theatre. She won a gold medal at the “Don ca tai tu” (traditional music of southern Vietnam) festival in Ho Chi Minh City and Prize B at the national “Don ca tai tu” festival.

Do Van Hai, from northern Bac Giang province, earns over VND500 million ($22,500) per year from farming, despite limb disability.

The annual program was jointly organized by the Association in Support of Vietnamese Handicapped and Orphans and the Ministry of Labour, Social Invalids and Social Affairs on the occasion of the upcoming Vietnam Day for People with Disabilities (April 18).

People with disabilities account for 7.8 percent of Vietnam’s population. 

Tags: rights disability
 
Read more
Vietnam's parliament passes new International Treaties Law

Vietnam's parliament passes new International Treaties Law

Da Nang official urges food safety inspectors to get creative

Da Nang official urges food safety inspectors to get creative

The secret ballot results of Vietnam's new cabinet

The secret ballot results of Vietnam's new cabinet

National Assembly to finalize government reshuffle today

National Assembly to finalize government reshuffle today

Ho Chi Minh City declares Zika outbreak

Ho Chi Minh City declares Zika outbreak

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominates new cabinet

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominates new cabinet

Vietnamese legislators approve two deputy prime ministers and several ministers to step down

Vietnamese legislators approve two deputy prime ministers and several ministers to step down

Vietnam drives off Chinese fishing boats for violating waters

Vietnam drives off Chinese fishing boats for violating waters

 
go to top