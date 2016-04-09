People with disabilities use art to speak up about their rights

People with disabilities face challenges in exercising their right to work, including access to employment opportunities and discrimination at workplaces.

Besides art performances, the audience had a chance to engage with outstanding disabled people who have overcome their difficulties and integrated into the community.

Vision-impaired Nguyen Thi Phong, 30, from southern Vinh Long province, said she pursued a zither music course at the Ho Chi Minh City cinematography and stage theatre. She won a gold medal at the “Don ca tai tu” (traditional music of southern Vietnam) festival in Ho Chi Minh City and Prize B at the national “Don ca tai tu” festival.



Do Van Hai, from northern Bac Giang province, earns over VND500 million ($22,500) per year from farming, despite limb disability.



The annual program was jointly organized by the Association in Support of Vietnamese Handicapped and Orphans and the Ministry of Labour, Social Invalids and Social Affairs on the occasion of the upcoming Vietnam Day for People with Disabilities (April 18).

People with disabilities account for 7.8 percent of Vietnam’s population.